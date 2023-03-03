Woman (40s) arrested after almost 90,000 ‘benzo’ tablets seized in Dublin bust

The huge haul of drugs have an estimated value of €175,000

In the course of the operation Revenue officers seized approximately 87,500 benzodiazepine tablets with an estimated value of €175,000.

A woman in her late 40s has been arrested after almost 90,000 benzodiazepine tablets were seized in north inner city Dublin.

Gardaí carried out the seizure today as part of an operation targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime in the capital.

Gardaí were joined by members of Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the DMR North Central Divisional Drugs Unit.

A woman in her late 40s was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.