Woman (40s) arrested after almost 90,000 ‘benzo’ tablets seized in Dublin bust
The huge haul of drugs have an estimated value of €175,000
A woman in her late 40s has been arrested after almost 90,000 benzodiazepine tablets were seized in north inner city Dublin.
The huge haul of drugs have an estimated value of €175,000.
Gardaí carried out the seizure today as part of an operation targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime in the capital.
Approximately 87,500 benzodiazepine tablets were uncovered.
Gardaí were joined by members of Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the DMR North Central Divisional Drugs Unit.
A woman in her late 40s was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.
Today's Headlines
resting price | Gang boss Cornelius Price to be laid to rest in UK next week as cops on high alert
huge haul | Woman (40s) arrested after almost 90,000 ‘benzo’ tablets seized in Dublin bust
'UNENDING SUPPORT' | Today FM DJ Declan Pierce reveals he suffered a brain haemorrhage in emotional post
brute jailed | Man whipped pregnant ex-partner with electric cord in ‘merciless and prolonged’ attack
gaa-gaa | Ex-GAA star ‘lost it’ and launched ‘disturbing’ attack on journalist (75) outside court
Wrong Un | Una Healy hits out at fake account impersonating her and ‘trying to scam people’
combined operation | Ten people wanted in Poland for assault, drugs, theft, fraud and prostitution handed over
final blow | Mum of murdered boxer Kevin Sheehy left ‘soul-destroyed’ as killer to be sent to UK jail
‘I’m f****ed’ | Civil servant jailed after gardaí found over €300,000 worth of drugs in lock-up
'multi-millions' | Glamour model was part of £100m money-laundering operation led by ‘kingpin’, court told