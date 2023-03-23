Woman (37) at centre of Portadown murder investigation is named locally

Alesia Nazarova has been described as a “kind young woman who deeply loved her family”

A 37-year-old woman at the centre of a murder investigation in Portadown has been named locally.

She was found outside a property in the Church Street area where a house fire had taken place in the early hours of Tuesday, with police later confirming they were investigating her death as murder.

Ms Nazarova’s 12-year-old daughter escaped the blazing home and was later taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

She is now under the care of her aunt, with a charity group raising funds and accepting donations to help her following the fire, which they said left her with “nothing.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help raise funds for the young girl.

It’s understood Ms Nazarova is originally Eastern Europe and had only been living in the area for a short period of time.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Following the fire which broke out at around 2.15 am on Tuesday, several residents had to leave their homes and a cordon was put in place on the Armagh Road next to Church Street.

It has since been removed.

An eyewitness in the area told the Belfast Telegraph police forensics are still search the surrounding area, including street drains. They added they appear to be focusing on areas towards the River Bann.

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.