Woman (37) at centre of Portadown murder investigation is named locally
Alesia Nazarova has been described as a “kind young woman who deeply loved her family”
A 37-year-old woman at the centre of a murder investigation in Portadown has been named locally.
Alesia Nazarova has been described as a “kind young woman who deeply loved her family”.
She was found outside a property in the Church Street area where a house fire had taken place in the early hours of Tuesday, with police later confirming they were investigating her death as murder.
Ms Nazarova’s 12-year-old daughter escaped the blazing home and was later taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.
She is now under the care of her aunt, with a charity group raising funds and accepting donations to help her following the fire, which they said left her with “nothing.”
A GoFundMe has also been set up to help raise funds for the young girl.
It’s understood Ms Nazarova is originally Eastern Europe and had only been living in the area for a short period of time.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
Following the fire which broke out at around 2.15 am on Tuesday, several residents had to leave their homes and a cordon was put in place on the Armagh Road next to Church Street.
It has since been removed.
An eyewitness in the area told the Belfast Telegraph police forensics are still search the surrounding area, including street drains. They added they appear to be focusing on areas towards the River Bann.
The PSNI has been contacted for comment.
Today's Headlines
'horrific attack’ | Man who beat young mum Jasmine McMonagle to death convicted of manslaughter
Fire death | Woman (37) at centre of Portadown murder investigation is named locally
Memory lane | Roy Keane takes Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on tour of his first Cork club
ROD RAGE | Ballyfermot Rod Stewart fan who headbutted security guard at Dublin concert spared jail
Exclusive | Pictured: Alleged abuser charged with trying to murder partner with crossbow
Troubles shooting | British soldier to challenge conviction over killing of Aidan McAnespie at checkpoint
stout of order | Popular Dublin pub hits back at ‘Guinness influencer’ over online campaign
Shocking | Three gardaí to be charged over alleged attack on young boys at Dublin golf club
'don't panic' | Tommy Tiernan confirms podcast with Hector and Laurita is taking a ‘break’
Under pressure | Free NCTs: Are you one of the thousands of Irish motorists taking advantage of test backlog?