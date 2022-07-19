Woman (30s) re-arrested in probe into stabbing death of Lithuanian man in Wicklow

Juris Viktorovs was found stabbed to death at the house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, when gardaí attended the scene

A woman who had been arrested as part of an investigation into the fatal assault of a Lithuanian man at a house in Co Wicklow in February is being quizzed by gardaí this afternoon.

The woman, in her 30s, has been re-arrested by investigators and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bray Garda station.

Two people had originally been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of Juris Viktorovs on Thursday, February 10.

The Lithuanian national was found stabbed to death at the house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, when gardaí attended the scene.

Emergency services attended the scene but he was pronounced dead in the house and his body remained there overnight pending a preliminary examination.

It is understood that the victim had been staying at the house for only a few short months.

There were five people in the house on the Thursday evening when the fatal incident occurred.

The house is at the end of a small cul de sac of eight houses called Pairc Beal Atha Conaill in the quiet rural village close to the towns of Shillelagh and Tullow.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 8.15pm where the victim was found dead inside the house.

He had been stabbed in the chest.

The scene was also preserved pending a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Local sources said gardaí had been called to the house in recent weeks, but despite that they were shocked that anybody would be killed.

“There’s been people in and out of it over the months, and we don’t know who they all are. They sometimes ask locals on the road for lifts to Tullow if they are going that direction, but we don’t know them,” one local resident told the Irish Independent.

Locals said they were only alerted to an incident when the emergency services arrived late on Thursday.

“We didn’t hear anything leading up to it, so it was a shock to hear someone was dead,” said one.

A motive for the attack was not immediately known, and gardai were awaiting the results of the post mortem yesterday evening before interviewing suspects and witnesses again.

Gardaí in Baltinglass also appealed to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

“Any person who was in the village of Ballyconnell last night between 7pm and 8.15pm and who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available,” they added.

“Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may has camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.”

Anyone with any information which maybe relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.