Woman (30s) arrested as part of organised crime probe in Sligo released
A total of 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with this investigation and two people have been charged
A woman arrested as part of an ongoing Garda probe into organised crime in Sligo has been released this morning.
The woman, in her 30s, had been arrested alongside two men after a number of searches were carried out yesterday.
She has been released without charge, with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Read more
The two men who were arrested yesterday still remain detained at Garda stations in Co Sligo, under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
A total of 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with this investigation and two people have been charged.
Today's Headlines
CRIME WORLD | Episode 183: The evidence about threats issued by the Kinahan Cartel in wake of Regency shooting
RIP | Harry Potter sorting hat star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98
'Stab wounds' | Woman quizzed after man (30s) dies after stabbing in Ballyfermot, Dublin
flower power | James McClean responds to Graeme Souness ‘get on with it’ comments over poppy
Hits and missus | Jealous hubby who hired hitman to murder wife’s online pals says he ‘just went crazy’
Rematch | Love Island star rumoured to have reunited with Irish footballer Aaron Connolly
'Under threat' | Builder accused of helping Regency murder gang says he knew two top Kinahan lieutenants
Suspect held | Woman arrested over fatal stabbing in west Dublin was ‘well known to victim’
rule change | Minimum wage of €430 per week to be introduced for League of Ireland players
sick images | Dublin doctor pleads guilty to distributing child abuse images