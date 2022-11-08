Woman (30s) arrested as part of organised crime probe in Sligo released

A total of 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with this investigation and two people have been charged

A woman arrested as part of an ongoing Garda probe into organised crime in Sligo has been released this morning.

The woman, in her 30s, had been arrested alongside two men after a number of searches were carried out yesterday.

She has been released without charge, with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The two men who were arrested yesterday still remain detained at Garda stations in Co Sligo, under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A total of 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with this investigation and two people have been charged.