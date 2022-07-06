Woman (30s) arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €143k as well as €33k seized in Limerick
A woman in her early 30s has been arrested after gardai seized drugs worth more than €143k and €32,900 in cash in Co Limerick.
Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by the Armed Support Unit, searched a house in the Drominbeg area of Rhebogue on Tuesday.
Officers discovered €134,750 worth of cocaine, €8,300 worth of cannabis and €90 cannabis resin (analysis pending) along with €32,900 in cash in the raid that was carried out as part of Operation Tara,
“A woman in her early 30s was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 for questioning, at Henry Street Garda Station,” gardai said.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Gardai said the raid the was carried out as part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
