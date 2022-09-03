Woman (23) charged with possession of cannabis worth €5 ordered to pay money to charity
A 23 year old woman before Sligo District Court charged with possession of €5 of cannabis herb was ordered to pay money to charity and the matter was struck out by Judge Patricia Cronin.
Tori Irwin of Stephen McDonagh Place, Sligo was charged with the offence at Temple St on April 5th 2020. She had no previous convictions. Gardaí stopped a taxi and spoke to her and got a strong smell of cannabis.
She admitted it was for her own personal use.
Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said his client is starting a course this month in a very noble profession caring for people. Judge Cronin ordered her to pay €50 to Social Ground Force and struck out the matter.
