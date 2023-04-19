Woman (20s) arrested in Dublin amid Eastern European brothel gang investigation

The crime group are suspected of being involved in organised prostitution, brothel-keeping and money laundering.

A woman aged in her 20s has been arrested as part of an investigation into organised prostitution today.

She was arrested by gardaí attached to the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit in the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into an Eastern European organised crime group operating in this jurisdiction, a garda spokesperson revealed.

They said the crime group are suspected of being involved in organised prostitution, brothel-keeping and money laundering.

A number of searches have been carried out in relation to this investigation, gardaí said.

The woman is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a garda station in Dublin city.

As part of this operation, gardaí in the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit aim to identify victims as well as disrupt, disperse and prosecute persons involved in this type of organised crime.