Woman (20s) arrested after man found with stab wounds outside Dublin apartment
Gardaí say they were alerted to an incident on Leeson Street Lower shortly before 5am
A woman in her 20s has since been arrested after a man, also in his 20s, suffered stab wounds in an incident outside an apartment on Leeson Street in Dublin 2 in the early hours of this morning.
The man was discovered outside an apartment complex with apparent stab wounds.
He was treated at the scene and removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.
His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.
Gardai added that the woman who was arrested is currently detained for questioning at Pearse Street Garda Station under section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
