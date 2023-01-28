Windows and TVs smashed as 20 masked men attack Shankill pub with baseball bats

‘I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact us’

A Shankill Road bar was damaged by masked men, some armed with baseball bats, on Friday evening.

Around 20 men entered the Bar Berlin and smashed windows, televisions and damaged the interior of the premises.

Inspector Hamilton said: “At approximately 7.15pm we received a report that around 20 masked men, some armed with baseball bats, had entered the bar.

“They proceeded to smash a number of windows and TVs and caused extensive damage to the interior of the premises before leaving.

“Luckily no one was injured during the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 of 27/01/23.

