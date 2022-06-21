Wife screams as bare-knuckle boxer gets life; Dublin garda stole cash from locker; and Harry Styles in Dublin

A jury found Joseph Joyce guilty of the murder of John Paul McDonagh.

Here are the top stories from across sundayworld.com this evening:

Wife screams in court as bare-knuckle boxer Joe Joyce Jnr gets life sentence for murder

Joseph Joyce was handed a life sentence after he was convicted of murdering John Paul McDonagh (18)

Conor McGregor launches hunt for Irishwoman who defended him in Mike Tyson sketch

The woman was asked who she thought would win in a fight, McGregor or Tyson, to which she said “That’s a difficult question…”

Men with alleged James 'Whela' Whelan links arrested after botched 'Mr Flashy' hit

It is understood that 'Mr Flashy' and his brother fled from the vehicle after the botched hit on Tolka Valley Road in Finglas

Dublin garda broke into colleague's locker and stole cash from lunchbox

Paul Arkins (33) refused to volunteer his fingerprints, but a “positive match” was established after he was arrested

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde enjoy stroll through Dublin ahead of sold-out gig

Harry took his House star girlfriend Olivia to the SOLE Seafood & Grill for lunch