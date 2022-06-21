Wife screams as bare-knuckle boxer gets life; Dublin garda stole cash from locker; and Harry Styles in Dublin
Here are the top stories from across sundayworld.com this evening:
Joseph Joyce was handed a life sentence after he was convicted of murdering John Paul McDonagh (18)
The woman was asked who she thought would win in a fight, McGregor or Tyson, to which she said “That’s a difficult question…”
Read more
It is understood that 'Mr Flashy' and his brother fled from the vehicle after the botched hit on Tolka Valley Road in Finglas
Paul Arkins (33) refused to volunteer his fingerprints, but a “positive match” was established after he was arrested
Harry took his House star girlfriend Olivia to the SOLE Seafood & Grill for lunch
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub