Wife of innocent Dublin dad shot dead at his door hits out at ‘coward’ killer

“The coward who killed my John didn’t even have the decency to look him in the eye before shooting him in the back”

From left, Tricia’s best friend Cathy Ellis; Tricia; her sister Denise Martin, and Lauren Cushion, niece of Tricia, at Dublin Coroner’s Court

Tricia Martin clutches a photograph of her late husband John Lawless, who was gunned down as he went to work

The heartbroken wife of an innocent man shot dead just metres from his own door has revealed: “the coward who killed my John didn’t even have the decency to look him in the eye before shooting him in the back.”

An inquest into the death of Dublin father-of-four John Lawless, held this week, returned a verdict of ‘unlawful killing by person or person’s unknown.’

Speaking with the Sunday Worldlast week, John's wife Tricia said of her husband's killers:

“I hope they feel every pain that God can send them if there is a God up there. I hope they never have a minute’s peace.”

John, who worked in fire safety, was walking through Marigold Crescent, Darndale at 6.30am on February 7, 2019, on his way to catch a bus to work when he was gunned down.

The innocent 39-year-old, whose youngest child was born following his death, had no involvement in criminality.

Gardaí believe instead that John was "simply a soft target” for a group of young criminals, involved in a dispute, to get at a third party.

John Lawless and Tricia Martin

Speaking yesterday, John’s wife Tricia – who gave birth to the couple’s youngest child John Junior (JJ) six months after the killing in August 2019 – told us: “The jury at the inquest returned a finding of unlawful killing by person or persons unknown.

“A lot of what we learned at the inquest came in the form of the medical evidence.

“They went through what happened that morning – from the first phone call the gardaí received to the ambulance and fire brigade arriving, to John being taken to Beaumont where he was pronounced dead.

“The guards said the investigation into John’s murder will never be closed.

“They said they have carried out 311 lines of inquiry and have taken 110 statements.

“That part of the investigation is done but the investigation won’t be closed until the person who murdered John is brought to justice.”

Asked whether she had learned anything new at the inquest, Tricia said the medical evidence had revealed to her how John’s cowardly killer had shot her unarmed husband in the back.

“I had been told John had been shot in the chest and that John’s ring finger and the finger next to it on the left-hand side were damaged.

“But at the inquest, the doctor said it was only the ring finger that had been damaged and that another shot had passed close to his face.

“They tried to shoot him in the back of the head as well and missed.

“There was gunpowder on his face and I hadn’t known that either.”

Prior to his murder, John had undergone a medical procedure to prevent one of his lungs collapsing.

And, said Tricia yesterday, it was this lung the killer’s bullet passed through and inflicted the fatal injury that resulted in her husband’s death.

“When John left my house that morning, he had to cross over a small road and as he did this a lone gunman came and shot him at close range,” she recalled.

“He shot him in the back, the bullet went through the lung and up through the collar bone and that was the fatal shot. The doctor said it was the damage the bullet caused to his lung that killed him. It’s desperate.

“A coward … not even to have the decency to look an unarmed man in the face before he shot him.

“He had to shoot him in the back.

“He was nothing but a coward who shot him. There just aren’t words … none at all.”

Mourners at John’s funeral

Asked whether she hopes that the Gardaí will one day catch her husband’s killers, Tricia responded: “Everyone in Coolock knows that John was an innocent man.

“The gardaí haven’t got the evidence they need to catch the people responsible.

“I hope … I hope the gardaí one day get that evidence.

“I don’t have faith this will happen because it’s three years on now, nearly four years, so something will have to happen for that to occur..

“All I can hope is that these people fall out and that someone will talk … it might be years from now but hopefully something will come to light.”

Asked how she feels about those who took her husband from her and their four children, Tricia answered: "I hope they have a horrible death.

“I hope they feel every pain that God can send them if there is a God up there,” she said.

“I hope they never have a minute’s peace.

“The pain we feel over John’s death hasn’t lessened one bit in the last four years.

“Our youngest child is now three and about to start creche soon.

“That child knows his daddy through a photograph and all he will ever know his daddy through is our memories and photographs.

“One of our sons is starting secondary school on Wednesday.

“These are all moments that John should be here for. He lived for his family and these were the moments he loved and should be here for.

“And he would have been here if he was given that chance.

“There can be no forgiveness for that … or forgetting.”