Wife-killer remarries; Irish teen killed in crash in Australia; and Lisa McHugh shares bridal snaps

McArdle and Claire Dollard outside the church after their wedding

Wife killer Dermot McArdle gets married again - yards from grave of first bride Kelly-Ann

Kelly-Ann Corcoran fell to her death after being pushed by McArdle on the balcony of a fourth-floor Marbella hotel room in 2000

Shane MacGowan's wife celebrates with Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck in Glasgow after libel win

Johnny (58) was mobbed by fans in Glasgow as he ended a week of performances following victory in his US defamation lawsuit.

Singer Lisa McHugh shares stunning bridal snaps as ex Nathan Carter says it was 'best wedding'

Posting two pictures of the couple of Instagram, Lisa wrote “my forever…a beyond perfect day.”

Showbiz world pays tribute to 'beautiful' ex-wife of RTE legend Mike Murphy

Mike Murphy was among a large group of mourners who paid tribute to his first wife Eileen

Irish teen (18) killed after being thrown from car in Australian horror crash

Two other Irish men, aged 30 and 21, were travelling in the same car and were rushed to Warrnambool Hospital with serious injuries