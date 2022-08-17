Wife-killer Joe O’Reilly moved to new prison after ‘clash’ with inmates

He is now back in the Midlands Prison in Co Laois where he first converted to being a Jehovah’s Witness

Infamous wife killer Joe O’Reilly has been transferred out of Wheatfield Prison after clashing with other inmates in the Dublin lock-up.

O’Reilly is serving life for the brutal 2004 murder of his wife, Rachel Callaly (31), at their home in north County Dublin.

The former advertising executive, who turned 50 last April, was moved to the prison which houses many of the most notorious killers and sex offenders in the country.

He had been working as a gardener in the Dublin prison until his transfer yesterday.

“He hadn’t been getting on with other inmates where he was and a decision was taken to send him to the Midlands for a break,” said a source.

While he also worked as the head-chef in Arbour Hill Prison his time behind bars hasn’t always been smooth for the 6’5” killer described as ‘arrogant’.

In 2018 when he was working as a bin man in Wheatfield it was reported how he had been beaten up and left with bruises and scratches.

He is now into his 15th year behind bars after being sentenced to life in 2007 for bludgeoning his wife to death at their home in Naul.

His last bid for temporary release last year ahead of Christmas was turned in which he had looked to get three days outside prison to spend time with relatives.

Rachel's dad Jim Callaly told the Sunday World last December he believes the Irish Prison Service made the right decision in denying O'Reilly's efforts to get out.

"He never admitted to killing Rachel so there has been no remorse."

“And I think that is one of the criteria that has to be considered in an application like this.”

“I don’t think he should ever be let out of prison. He’s a dangerous psychopath.”

“He gets his kicks out of seeing people suffering.”

“The morning he murdered Rachel, he set my wife Rose up to find her.”

“He knew what Rose would find when she entered the house that day and he got a kick out of that or he wouldn’t have done it that way.”

During his trial in 2007 O’Reilly tried to claim he was at work when a burglar broke into the house and killed his wife.

But phone records showed he had travelled from work back to the family home before returning to central Dublin.

In the intervening years O’Reilly has exhausted every legal avenue in trying to have the conviction overturned.