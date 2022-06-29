Widow of N7 death crash victim Dean Maguire says he didn’t deserve to die

Maguire (29) died alongside his friends Graham Taylor (31) and Karl Freeman (26) on July 7 when the BMW they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry

The widow of Dean Maguire who was one of three men killed when they drove the wrong way down the N7 near Rathcoole, Co Dublin, last year has said she cannot cope with his death.

Maguire (29) died alongside his friends Graham Taylor (31) and Karl Freeman (26) on July 7 when the BMW they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry, resulting in the car bursting into flames.

The men, who had more than 200 previous convictions between them, were known to gardaí and had links to a notorious burglary gang operating on a national scale.

Maguire’s wife Sallyann has posted a message on Facebook just before the first anniversary of his death, to say: “No one will ever understand the pain in my hart (sic)over my lovely husband..

“…Can’t cop with the tought of what’s after happing to us we didn’t deserve this, we had or full lives ahead and of us (sic).”

The message is posted alongside a picture of the couple posing for the camera.

In the “intro” section to the page she has written: “Wife of the true legend. Love you, my Dean Maguire the one and only…left broken-hearted 7-7-21.”

Last September Sallyann revealed that a memorial to her late husband had been targeted after she discovered that a sign reading "burn scum" had been placed among some flowers at the scene.

Taking to social media, she explained that this is the third time that vandals have trashed the site in recent weeks.

Sallyann warned that the culprit would cross paths with Dean sooner than they think and said that she hopes karma does its work.

In a post, she wrote: “This is the third time in the last eight weeks that someone has ripped my pictures off the road. They have been at my husband’s grave twice but to make it worse they put this sign up.

“You will meet Dean Maguire quicker than you think. Instead of hiding like the coward you are.

“I hope to God that karma comes back and slaps you straight in the teeth.

“Our lives are destroyed. I’m broken over my husband. My heart is paining me every day for my own husband and the last eight weeks are a walking nightmare for us.”

Dean’s funeral, which took place at St Mary’s Priory in Tallaght on July 16, made headlines after offerings praising Maguire's burglary skills - including a screwdriver and a torch - were brought to the altar as gifts.

A professionally printed banner ­featuring Maguire's face and the words "You know the score, get on the floor, don't be funny, show me the money" were also included.