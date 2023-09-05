Why gangster John Gilligan’s life of crime is over after walking free from court in Spain

Detectives believed the weapons were “primed for use” and had been controlled by Gilligan’s gang, although no charges were brought against him over this seizure.

John Gilligan cut a relieved figure as he walked out of the courtroom in Torrevieja a free man yesterday morning.

Despite Spanish police describing him as the leader of a drug-trafficking outfit that moved narcotics using the postal system, the 71-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence totalling 22 months.

The crimes he admitted to include possession of cannabis, possession of a firearm, and exporting prescription drugs without a licence.

If he offends again within that period, the suspended portion of the sentence will be activated, and he will spend time in a Spanish jail.

Security sources however, believe the days of John Gilligan operating at any level of influence in the criminal underworld have passed, with one describing him as a “spent force”.

“He has already failed once to re-establish himself, he’s old and won’t be touched, in Ireland at least.

“He’s also avoided any more prison time. If he was to get involved again, he won’t be as lucky the next time he gets caught,” one source said.

Just three years ago, gardaí believed John Gilligan was attempting to establish himself as a “fixer” among crime groups here.

He was the target of one garda operation in the months before his arrest in Spain, on suspicion of acting as a fixer for a planned drug deal. The transaction never materialised, and Gilligan avoided being captured.

Later that year, cooperation among several police forces led to gardaí receiving intelligence about the movement of firearms organised by his associates.

In September 2020, members of the Emergency Response Unit stopped a car travelling through Castlerea, Co Roscommon, and seized three loaded firearms.

Detectives believed the weapons were “primed for use” and had been controlled by Gilligan’s gang, although no charges were brought against him over this seizure.

The information came from Spain’s Policia Nacional who were carrying out intense investigations into his criminal network.

They identified how the gang included his son Darren, who had to be extradited back to Spain this year after failing to turn up in a Spanish court.

The 47-year-old had been working as a delivery driver for Amazon while effectively on the run, evading the court hearing before his extradition.

Another gang associate is criminal ‘Fat’ Tony Armstrong, who was already well-known to Spanish police after being arrested over the murders of the Westies gang leaders Shane Coates and Stephen Sugg.

The Blanchardstown criminals disappeared in 2004 and their bodies were found in Alicante two years later. Armstrong was investigated over their killings but never charged.

On October 22, 2020, Spanish police swooped on the gang, seizing eight kilos of cannabis, 26,000 pills and several mobile phones.

The Policia Nacional said they arrested the gang leader whose mob was using the postal system to transport drugs into the UK and Ireland.

Video footage was also shared by the police which showed Gilligan, with his face pixelated, being arrested.

Murdered journalist Veronica Guerin

A Colt Python revolver was also recovered, with investigators at the time saying they were attempting to establish if it was the same weapon used in the murder of Sunday Independent crime journalist Veronica Guerin. Tests confirmed suspicions it had nothing to do with the reporter’s murder.

Gilligan was later charged and, after a three-year process, appeared before the court in Torrevieja to hear his fate.

Despite facing the prospect of over six years in prison, Gilligan walked free just hours later with the 22-month suspended sentence.

His latest court appearance coincided with the first of a three-part interview which aired on Virgin Media last night.

In the series, based on the book The Gilligan Tapes by journalist Jason O’Toole, he talks about his life of crime, his assault on Veronica Guerin, and her subsequent murder.

The platform given to Gilligan has caused controversy, with Ms Guerin’s brother Jimmy saying over the weekend that he was “upset and disappointed” it will allow the criminal “to peddle his lies”.

“What I do not get is that they are allowing Ireland’s most evil criminal to put his ‘side of the story’ when he doesn’t have a story to tell. It is utter lies,” Jimmy Guerin told the Sunday Independent.

The charges Gilligan admitted to yesterday were a far cry from the criminal enterprise he oversaw in the 1990s when he was importing tonnes of cannabis into Ireland via Cork Port.

His growing empire brought him to the attention of Ms Guerin, who was shot dead on June 26, 1996, while working to expose Gilligan’s gang.

He was cleared of masterminding her murder but was later jailed for importing cannabis and served 17 years in Portlaoise Prison.

Convicted in 2001, he has spent the last 22 years before the courts with appeals, battling unsuccessfully to keep his ill-gotten gains from the Criminal Assets Bureau, and now managing to avoid prison time in Spain.