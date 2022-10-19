Whopping 2.5 million cigarettes hidden in ‘potato chips’ package seized in Meath
The millions of cigarettes were discovered in a package marked as ‘potato chips’ that had come from Spain.
A whopping haul of 2.5 million cigarettes have been seized as part of an “intelligence led” operation in Meath.
Officers uncovered the smokes worth an estimated €1.9m following a search of a business in The Ward area of the county.
A man in his 50s was questioned on the illicit cigarettes branded as “Manchester.”
A spokesperson for Revenue said the seizure was part of “ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.”
"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.”
Investigations are ongoing.
