‘Well respected’ man shot in neck while on his way to work in Co Armagh

Police attended the scene of a shooting incident in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen early on Monday morning

Police at the scene of a shooting in Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen

The victim of a Co Armagh shooting is “well respected in the local community” and was attacked while on his way to work, a Sinn Féin MLA has said.

Police attended the scene of a shooting incident in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen early on Monday morning.

The PSNI received a report at 6.30am that a man had been shot in the arm and neck.

He has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

A number of road closures are in place as the investigation is underway.

Newry and Armagh MLA Conor Murphy condemned the shooting, adding that those responsible must be brought to justice.

He said: “I unreservedly condemn the shooting of a man in Crossmaglen in the early hours of Monday.

“The victim is a local man and is well respected in the local community.

“My first thoughts at this time are with the man injured and his family who will be in shock at this terrible news today.

“He is now being treated in hospital for serious wounds after being shot in the neck and arm as he was on his way to work.

“This was a despicable and cowardly attack by criminal elements,” he continued.

“There is no place for these thugs on our streets.

“A police investigation and operation is now underway in the area.

“We have been in contact with the PSNI and I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward immediately to police to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.