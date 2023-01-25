Watch: Video captures suspected stolen car driving wrong way up M7 motorway in Laois

The footage shows a Nissan Micra which had been reportedly stolen in Cork travelling North on the M7 on Sunday

The dramatic moment a suspected stolen car was driven the wrong way down the motorway in Laois was captured on video.

The chilling footage shows a Nissan Micra which had been reportedly stolen in Cork travelling North on the M7 on Sunday.

Twitter user Hugh Finn posted a clip of the incident showing the car driving North towards Dublin in the Southbound lane between Junction 16 and 15.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Gardaí confirmed that they were investigating an incident of dangerous driving that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22 at Cappakeel, Co Laois.

“No injuries were reported during the course of this incident,” gardai said. “A male juvenile was arrested. He has since been released pending a referral to the Youth Diversion Bureau.”