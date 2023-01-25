Watch: Video captures suspected stolen car driving wrong way up M7 motorway in Laois
The footage shows a Nissan Micra which had been reportedly stolen in Cork travelling North on the M7 on Sunday
The dramatic moment a suspected stolen car was driven the wrong way down the motorway in Laois was captured on video.
The chilling footage shows a Nissan Micra which had been reportedly stolen in Cork travelling North on the M7 on Sunday.
Twitter user Hugh Finn posted a clip of the incident showing the car driving North towards Dublin in the Southbound lane between Junction 16 and 15.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Gardaí confirmed that they were investigating an incident of dangerous driving that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22 at Cappakeel, Co Laois.
“No injuries were reported during the course of this incident,” gardai said. “A male juvenile was arrested. He has since been released pending a referral to the Youth Diversion Bureau.”
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Dissident republicans vow to shut down deadly drugs gang following string of murders
Hunting accident | Kansas man (30) dies after being shot by dog with rifle in pickup truck
The case against the Monk as the prosecution rests its case against Gerry Hutch
LATEST | Enoch Burke turns up at school AGAIN this morning as Gardaí to submit file to DPP
Hew and I | Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson brings mum Ali as plus one to new film’s Sundance premiere
Carnage | Dublin man who drove his truck at relatives amid family feud is jailed for three years
Shocking | Watch: Video captures suspected stolen car driving wrong way up M7 motorway in Laois
BIG READ | Regency hotel attack: How landmark Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch trial unfolded
LATEST | Enoch Burke collected from school by father after turning up for second morning in a row
bling it on | Meet the €211,660 special-edition BMW M3 CS with 550bhp