Watch: Shocking video shows convicted criminals stage brutal brawl in Dublin park

WARNING: Some viewers may find this footage distressing The bloody incident was filmed in Ballybrack, and shows the two go toe-to-toe in footage lasting over ten minutes

Shocking video footage has emerged of two thugs engaged in a bloody bareknuckle brawl in a Dublin park early on Sunday morning.

The incident was filmed in Ballybrack, and shows the two go toe-to-toe in footage lasting over ten minutes.

Both men are believed to be convicted criminals and sources suggest the row was linked to a falling out when they were in prison together.

In the first of three separate videos taken at Kilbogget Park in the south Dublin suburb, onlookers can be heard encouraging the fighter the blue top, to "Kill the c**t" as the pair exchange blows.

At one stage he appears to be getting the upper hand his backers roar: "You have him, you have him, and again and again", and as he holds his bare-chested foe down he slams a vicious headbutt into his face.

In the second clip the shirtless scrapper who seems to have very little support recovers a bit and lands some heavy blows on a visibly tiring opponent who is bloodied in the face and cut on the ear as the blue shirted mans backers friend scream 'Put your elbow in his eyes.'

The final clip shows blue shirt appearing to choke out his opponent before both men are dragged apart.

The vicious battle ends with both men breathing heavily and clearly tired from their struggle.

One source told the Sunday World, "This is a public park with along walkway in it, if these two geniuses wanted to settle a beef they could have done it somewhere more private and not in an area frequented by families out for a stroll."