D DAY | 

Watch: Inside footage of Regency Hotel attack ahead of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch verdict

Footage from inside the Regency Hotel attack

Darren HalleyVideo Team

Footage from inside the Regency Hotel attack.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos