Watch: Inside footage of Regency Hotel attack ahead of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch verdict
Darren HalleyVideo Team
Footage from inside the Regency Hotel attack.
Today's Headlines
'distressed' | Clondalkin woman who kicked two gardaí in the face after gun found in bin is jailed
SMART MONEY | Claire Byrne still odds on for Late Late job despite low quiz show figures
NOWHERE TO GO | Dublin homeless man ‘failed by state’ after being on streets since the age of 11
under the scammer | Heartless Dublin man who conned victims into handing over deposits avoids jail
Watch | Hozier Performs 'All Things End' - The Late Late Show
EXCLUSIVE | Martin McGuinness helped double agent Scappaticci beat three separate IRA probes
D DAY | Watch: Inside footage of Regency Hotel attack ahead of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch verdict
incredibly lucky | Young man escapes serious injury after being stabbed in face and neck
cyber attack | ‘Highly sensitive and personal’ data of 1,000 sex abuse victims stolen by scammers
Shocking | OAP (78) targeted in brutal attack near home amid surge in violent carjackings around country