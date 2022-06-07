Watch: Innocent OAP (80s) injured following violent street brawl in Cork city
An innocent pensioner was hospitalised following a street brawl in Cork city last night.
The bystander, aged in his 80s, suffered injuries following the public order incident on Patrick Street in the city.
Video footage of the fight shows two men trading blows before grappling one another on the ground.
Gardaí are carrying out investigations into the incident but no arrests have yet been made.
Emergency services were alerted to the scene on Patrick Street shortly before 8pm after receiving reports of two men fighting on the busy road.
When they arrived the suspects had fled but they discovered a man in his 80s had suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The wounded pensioner was an innocent bystander and suffered injuries to his hand after being pushed to the ground during the fight.
He was brought to hospital for treatment and gardaí are continuing their inquiries into the incident.
Footage of the incident, shared by Red FM’s Neil Prendeville, shows two men punching one another on the busy road as cars pass by.
Several people look on as the men grapple with one another before one suspect puts the other in a headlock and drags him to the ground.
Read more
A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí were called to a reported public order incident on the 6th June 2022 at 7.55pm.
“Gardaí arrived at the scene and the suspects were gone on arrival. A man in his 80s suffered non-life threatening injuries during this incident and was conveyed to the Mercy University Hospital for treatment.
“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman added.
Concerns have recently been raised about growing instances of violence across Cork with senior gardaí describing it as “worrying”.
Figures from the local Joint Policing Committee (JPC) show that in the first four months of the year, 98 serious assaults were recorded in the Cork city division.
This compares to 47 such crimes reported in the same period in 2021.
The number of minor assaults also increased from 195 in the first four months of last year to 309, between January and April of 2022.
Similar increases in assaults were recorded in other areas of Cork.
It was reported that Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, in charge of policing for the county, described it as “worrying”.
“Our assaults are on the increase again. That is a worrying trend. Our serious and minor assaults have increased quite significantly,” the senior garda told last month’s meeting.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home