Watch: Handcuffed man makes hapless escape attempt in Dublin

This is the moment a young man makes a hapless escape attempt from gardai in Dublin city – while handcuffed.

The man, clad in grey tracksuit bottoms and t-shirt, is filmed running away with his hands restrained behind his back while a plain clothes officer chases him to the shock of onlookers.

The arrested man makes an effort to run away up Donore Avenue and then through a busy junction back onto Cork Street before the garda finally manages to grab him and lead him to a waiting car.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon in the Dublin 8 area.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s yesterday, April 17, 2023 in the Cork Street area of Dublin.

“The man was found to be in possession of an offensive weapon.

“Investigations are ongoing.”