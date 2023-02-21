Watch: Garda injured after being hit by ‘missile’ in large-scale Ballyfermot disorder
Several Garda vehicles also received significant damage during the disturbances.
Shocking video has emerged of chaotic scenes during which a garda received a head injury from a missile in a Dublin suburb on Monday.
The garda needed medical treatment after he was hit on the head by an object thrown at him during a sustained period of public disorder in Ballyfermot.
The incident occurred as gardaí put in place a policing plan in advance of a funeral which took place in the area.
“During the course of this event a number of incidents of dangerous driving and reckless endangerment were observed by Gardaí,” a Garda spokesperson said.
“While intervening in one of these incidents, a member of An Garda Síochána was struck with a missile and has subsequently received medical treatment.”
A video of the events showed the garda stumbling back after being struck on the head with a large crowd congregating around two gardaí.
Dozens of scramblers and motorbikes also converged in the area.
Two Garda vehicles, a Community Policing patrol car and a marked patrol car were significantly damaged while present at this event.
Two men were arrested on the Kylemore Road in relation to incidents of dangerous driving and two motorbikes were seized.
Both males were taken to Garda stations in south Dublin and have since been released pending a file being sent to the DPP.
A policing plan remains in place in the area to ensure the safety of local residents.
Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.
