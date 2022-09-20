Watch: Garda car rammed as officers respond to dangerous driving incident in West Dublin
The incident happened shortly after 7.30pm on Monday when gardaí were alerted to several cars being driven dangerously in the Cherry Orchard area
A garda car was rammed after officers responded to reports of dangerous driving in a Dublin suburb yesterday evening.
The incident happened shortly after 7.30pm on Monday when gardaí were alerted to several cars being driven dangerously in the Cherry Orchard area.
In a statement, gardaí said that when officers arrived they “observed two vehicles driving erratically”.
"Both vehicles failed to stop when requested to do so by gardaí and one vehicle collided with an official garda vehicle.
"No injures were reported during the incident.”
Video footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media and shows a large number of people watching from the roadside as two cars were driving at high speed up and down a section of road.
Footage shows a car twice ramming the patrol vehicle before reversing.
Gardaí have appealed to any people who witnessed the incident to come forward.
Anyone for information is asked to contact Ballyfermot garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
