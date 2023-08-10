Warning to Fleadh Cheoil goers as driver tests positive for cannabis in Mullingar

“To anyone, attending the Fleadh or not, never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Gardaí are urging people to never drive under the influence after a motorist tested positive for cannabis in Westmeath this week.

An image of the black Audi involved was posted on the official Garda Traffic Twitter account. The photo also included a picture of a drug testing kit.

A statement from the gardaí said: “Delvin RPU (Roads Policing Unit) in Mullingar stopped a car one morning this week which they noticed was driving erratically.

“The driver tested positive for cannabis and was arrested. Court date to follow.

“To anyone, attending the Fleadh or not, never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Fleadh Cheoil

The Fleadh Cheoil has been taking place in Mullingar since Sunday and will see more than 500,000 people come together to celebrate traditional Irish music.

Viewers who tune into Fleadh 2023 can expect to see a blend of established music legends and rising stars as they come together to celebrate Irish culture and heritage.

Worryingly, a person was arrested for drink or drug driving every half an hour over the August Bank Holiday weekend, recent stats showed.

There were 181 people arrested in total for such offences. The figures were released as part of the Road Enforcement Campaign.

More than 700 cars were also detected driving over the speed limit on Monday, compared to 381 cars detected on Sunday.

The figures have prompted calls for more education around the dangers of driving under the influence.