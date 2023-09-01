Warning issued as ‘fake garda’ dupes pensioner before robbing him in his home

It's understood the unwitting pensioner allowed the man inside after telling him he was doing a routine check on elderly people

Homeowners are being urged to be on their guard for 'bogus callers' after a thief posing as a plain clothed garda duped his way into the home of an unsuspecting pensioner before making off with a sum of cash.

The victim, who is in his mid 70s, was targeted at around 5pm yesterday evening in the Legan area of Longford when the male suspect knocked at his door.

It's understood the unwitting pensioner allowed the man inside after telling him he was doing a routine check on elderly people after being newly assigned to the area.

The thief is believed to have made off with the man's wallet moments after asking his victim to 'mark' it for security purposes in the event of a robbery.

A garda spokesperson confirmed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding yesterday's incident was now underway.

"Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence in Legan, Co. Longford on Thursday evening, 31st August 2023.

"At approximately 5:00pm, a male impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána entered the residence of an elderly male.

"A sum of cash was taken in the course of the burglary."

"Investigations are ongoing."

Local Councillor Paul Ross condemned the incident, describing the episode as "daylight robbery" in what is arguably one of the most rural pockets of the midlands county.

"What is most alarming about all of this is it is practically daylight robbery," he said.

"It was incredibly brazen in that this individual just walked up to the front door to do what he did.

"I would be asking people to always, always look for identification if someone you don't know calls to your door and to be extremely mindful of these types of confidence tricksters."