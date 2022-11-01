Wanted Kinahan cartel lieutenant Sean McGovern to miss his father’s funeral in Dublin

McGovern, who is originally from Crumlin but believed to be in Dubai, is wanted to face charges of murder and organised crime related offences

Daniel Kinahan’s right-hand man Sean McGovern is not expected to return to Dublin for his father’s funeral this week as an arrest warrant remains in place for him in relation to a Hutch/Kinahan feud murder.

His “devoted dad” Des passed away last Sunday.

Gardai suspect he had a role in organising a number of other feud murders including that of Noel 'Duck Egg’ Kirwan (62) who was shot six times as he sat in his car on December 22, 2016, at St Ronan's Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

The Dubliner, who was once a key part of the Byrne Organised Crime Group and for years ran the Kinahan's Irish operation, moved to the Emirates full-time following the murder of Kirwan in December 2016.

He was named during the US sanctions as being wanted for murder and directing and participating in an organised criminal group. Gardai stated on April 12 this year that the High Court had issued a European Arrest Warrant for him.

However, McGovern has yet to be picked up by police.

Sean McGovern is wanted for murder

It is now expected that he will miss the funeral this week of his dad Desmond (Des) McGovern who died over the weekend.

According to his death notice, Mr McGovern, of Crumlin and formerly of Mourne Road, Drimnagh, died “peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and friends at home”.

“Beloved husband and best friend to Terry, loving and devoted dad to Greg and Sean,” it reads.

“Des will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, wife, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren,” the notice adds.

His funeral mass on Thursday at 10am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road will, be followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

People have flooded the condolences section with messages of sympathy including one that reads: “Extremely sad news about the passing of our colleague Des. Sending my condolences to Des' loved ones. Des will be greatly missed and we will miss him around the office.”

Another adds: “So sorry to hear of Des's passing. He was a true gentleman who would go out of his way to help others. We got great help from Des over the years and really appreciate all he did for us.”

Another states that Des “had a great rapport with the young people he worked with and made a positive impact on so many young people over the years. He will always be remembered. May he rest in peace.”

Sean McGovern, who became very close to Daniel following the attack at the Regency Hotel and who was injured during the weigh-in shootout, later became Kinahan's most senior and trusted sidekick.

Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan

His girlfriend Anita Freeman and children relocated to the Emirates after he fled Ireland in the wake of the Kirwan murder.

McGovern's former home at Kildare Road in Crumlin was later seized as part of CAB's Proceeds of Crime case against the Byrne organisation.

Before the Bureau was handed the keys of the house its fixtures and fittings, including the kitchen and bathrooms, were ripped out.

McGovern has been helping Kinahan with his business ventures while resident in the UAE.

In July of this year, a man described as a "trusted enabler" of the Kinahan Cartel was jailed for over eight years for his role in the murder of Kirwan and the attempted murder of an associate of the rival Hutch gang.

Martin Aylmer was sentenced to 10 years and four months with the final two suspended after pleading guilty for participating in or contributing to the murder of innocent father-of-four Kirwan in 2016.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a similar offence in relation to the attempted murder of James 'Mago' Gately.

Both men were targeted because the Kinahan cartel believed they were associated with people involved in the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016, the Special Criminal Court heard.