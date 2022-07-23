‘Volatile’ suspect quizzed after young mum sexually assaulted in forest is released from custody

It is understood that the woman who is aged in her mid 20’s was also brutally beaten and suffered significant injuries during the course of the attack especially to her face.

The chief suspect for what is being described as a serious and sustained sexual assault against a young woman was released from garda custody last night.

The development comes as Independent.ie can reveal that the alleged victim in the case, a young mum aged in her 20s, has left her home in the Leinster area amid fears that she could be tracked down by the suspect.

It has also emerged that she suffered severe facial injuries when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the man who is her known to her in a Co Kildare forest last Sunday afternoon.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with sources saying that he is likely to face charges in the future.

The 26-year-old suspect who is described as “volatile” and well known to gardaí was questioned for a number of hours yesterday at Kildare Garda Station by detectives before being released without charge.

The shocking attack unfolded last Sunday afternoon in woodland at Moore Abbey near Monasterevin.

Sources say that the woman was not the victim of a random attack and she knows the suspect who was arrested.

Gardai have issued an appeal for two women who helped the woman in the aftermath of the assault in the forest to contact them.

Officers became aware of the assault on Sunday evening and after they made contact with the victim she was brought to a sexual assault treatment unit (SATU) in a Dublin hospital.

It is understood that the woman who is aged in her mid 20’s was also brutally beaten and suffered significant injuries during the course of the attack especially to her face.

Detectives are investigating whether the assault took place over a sustained period of time last Sunday.

They are also investigating if the victim may have been coerced to go to the woods which are very popular with walkers especially during the summer.

Gardai quickly identified the suspect and have spent the last number of days gathering evidence in the case before they made this morning’s planned arrest.

The suspect is well known to officers and is considered “volatile” and he is facing a number of charges before the courts for other offences.

Gardai earlier announced details of the arrest operation this morning.

“A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a serious assault on a woman in her 20s which occurred in Monasterevin, County Kildare, on Sunday, 17th July, 2022,” a garda spokesman said.

“Investigations into this incident are ongoing.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Monasterevin area on Sunday 17th between 1pm and 5.20pm and who may have footage (including dash-cam) to make that footage available to them.

“Gardaí would particularly like to speak with two women who assisted the injured party.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” he added.