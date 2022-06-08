Vile paedo walks free; Kerry-Limerick gang feud reignites; and drunk concert-goer arrested

Keith Burke leaves Arbour Hill Prison after serving five years for the rape of young girls in foster care

Vile paedophile jailed for raping three kids in foster care walks free after five years

A man who raped three young girls in foster care as a teenager walked free from prison this week after serving five years behind bars.

Sinister 'call-out' videos shared as feud reignites between Kerry and Limerick gangs

Gardaí diffuse scenes on streets of North Kerry as feud ignites following stabbing of young Tralee man

Michaela McAreavey video: Shop sacks staff member 'with immediate effect'

The former employee is believed to be the second person to have been fired over the video

Drunk concert-goer with 'dilated pupils' arrested after hurling abuse at gardaí

Former air hostess Aoife Halpin (26) was distressed and screaming outside the Stormzy concert

Kinahan Cartel will use cryptocurrency to move cash from Dubai, terrorism experts claim

Bank accounts belonging to members of the Irish Mafia have been frozen since April