Vile internet troll boasts ‘I am white-power’ after prison release

Eamonn Deegan served six months in custody for harassing an autism campaigner

A vile internet troll and far right agitator, who served six months in custody for harassing an autism campaigner, boasted “I am white power” – in his first internet appearance online since his release from prison.

Deegan (55) an address at Springfield Court, Celbridge, Co Kildare, posted the message online on April together with an up to date image of himself sporting a beard.

In another message he wrote on April 4th – he wrote ‘Fourteen Words’ a reference to two slogans written by the leader of a now defunct white separatist terrorist organisation which styled itself ‘The Order.’

Deegan was jailed for eight months in October after he was convicted of harassing Fiona O’Leary, a mother of five children, four of whom have autism.

The harassment took place between June 3 and June 7, 2019.

Deegan began the abuse with silent phone calls in the middle of the night before then sending direct messages through the Messenger app.

In the messages — the first batch of which Ms O’Leary did not respond to — he called her “f***ing vile” and said: “Uou are a big bag of suicide waiting to happen”.

He said Ms O’Leary was “f***ed up” and referring to one of her sons, who is also autistic, said: “Would you not focus on that f*** up you raised?”.

In another message he said: “You are not autistic. Bitch, I’m talking to you.”

In another he said: “There is no such thing as autism, you are just a bad mother.”

Again, referring to Ms O’Leary’s son he said: “I am willing to experiment on him.”

In another he said: “I want to experiment on your child, I am a Mensa level polymath.”

Details of Deegan’s previous convictions were also given at the hearing.

His convictions include five for misuse of drugs, one for the sale and supply of drugs, and six for possession of knives.

Jailing Deegan, Judge James McNulty said Deegan’s “fondness for knives and his history of drug use would give the injured party genuine cause for concern,” he said.

Deegan subsequently appealed the severity of the sentence and was released on bail — but breached the terms of his bail last August by abusing another woman whose child had recently taken her own life.

At an appeal hearing in October, Judge Helen Boyle affirmed the 10-month prison sentence before suspending the last two months.

Deegan was also bound to the peace for a period of two years and barred from having any contact with Ms O’Leary or her family for a period of five years.

He was also barred from setting up anonymous online accounts and from coming within 200 meters of Ms. O’Leary.

Contacted yesterday, Ms O’Leary said she had not been informed in advance of Deegan’s release from prison.

“I’m sickened,” she said. “I was told I would be told in advance of him getting out.”