Video shows shocking broad daylight petrol bomb attack in Belfast shop

This shocking video shows the moment a ball of fire erupts inside a Belfast shop as oblivious commuters walk by in broad daylight outside.

The alleged attack happened on Monday evening at a premises near Carlisle Circus in north Belfast.

Footage appears to show a man entering the shop with what looks like a petrol bomb, which he then proceeds to light and throw on the floor.

An altercation then ensues, with the man appearing to be bundled out of the shop.

A man has been arrested by police investigating the attack.

sundayworld.com understands the man was in Black’s Bar at the bottom of the Antrim Road where he was asked to leave, he then returned to the area and entered the adjoining off-sales and shop where the incident took place.

sundayworld.com contacted Black’s Bar but nobody was available to comment.

Local independent councillor Paul McCusker said the attack was a “frightening experience” for the staff and those in the shop at the time.

“There was an altercation in the bar before the man returned and attacked the main bar”, he added.

“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured during the incident, though one member of staff did receive minor injuries.

“The police have responded quickly by apprehending one person and making an arrest.

“Several people were put in great danger during the incident and it was a particularly traumatic incident for everyone involved, including the staff who dealt with the matter very well.”

In a statement to sundayworld.com, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have arrested a man following an incident at a shop on the Antrim Road, north Belfast, on Monday, May 15.

“A report was received by police, shortly after 7pm, that a petrol bomb had been thrown inside the shop causing damage to the counter and a display unit. A man was arrested a short time later in relation to the incident and remains in custody at this time.

“Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1927 15/05/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”