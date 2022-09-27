Video shows Kinahan cartel chief Liam Byrne socialising with Steven Gerrard

Towards the end of the video, Crumlin criminal Byrne offers to set up a dinner between the fan and Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard (left) and Liam Byrne (right) during the video call

Footage has emerged of crime boss Liam Byrne socialising with Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as they speak to a fan on a video call.

In the video, former Liverpool captain Gerrard is seen inviting the man to watch a “Reds” match as Crumlin criminal Byrne also smiles and jokes with the fan.

During the call, Gerrard kisses the screen as he speaks to the fan and next to him, a smiling Byrne holds his thumbs up.

Towards the end of the video, Crumlin criminal Byrne offers to set up a dinner between the fan and Gerrard in his UK home.

“You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over … come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you,” Byrne says.

Video shows Steven Gerrard with Liam Byrne

Steven Gerrard has no involvement whatsoever in criminality.

He played for Liverpool from 1998 to 2015, during which he won nine trophies, including the UEFA Champions League, two FA Cups, and three League Cups.

He also captained England, winning Gerrard 114 caps for his country. In 2018, he managed Rangers to their first league title in 10 years in the Scottish Premiership and in November 2021, he was appointed the manager of Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard. Photo: Reuters

Liam Byrne is a well-known criminal linked to the Kinahan cartel and is a close associate of boss Daniel Kinahan.

His brother, drug dealer David Byrne, was shot dead during the Regency Hotel bloodbath in February 2016.

Byrne fled Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau seized millions of euro of his wealth in 2019.

CAB has also seized dozens of high-powered vehicles, jewellery, bank accounts and Byrne's Raleigh Square home in Crumlin.

Liam Byrne

Byrne became Daniel Kinahan's right-hand man in Britain after his brother-in-law Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh was jailed in 2019 for possession of a stun gun.

Earlier this year we reported how Byrne fled his Birmingham bolthole after 'Bomber' received a 21-year jail term for his role at the top of the Kinahan mafia.

Byrne moved to Birmingham and into the posh Tamworth neighbourhood after his brother David was shot dead at the Regency and the CAB targeted his wealth.

When Kavanagh was arrested and placed in custody pending charges for wholesale drug importation, he placed Byrne in charge of his mob.

But sources told the Sunday World how Byrne became increasingly reclusive and was terrified that he would suffer the same fate as his brother from rival gangs.

Separately, Byrne’s son Lee, who has no links whatsoever to organised crime, appeared in court in Liverpool earlier this year after crashing his €80k BMW car on the motorway.

The Dubliner, who was uninjured in the crash was given an official warning from Merseyside Police.

Merseyside Police confirmed Lee, who lives in Formby, was given a TOR for an incident of careless driving following a crash on the westbound carriage of the M62 between St Helen’s and Warrington early on the morning of January 31.