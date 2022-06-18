Video shows alleged firebomb attack on Dublin pub as Gardai launch probe

‘Place was in flames, smoke and screams, barman got it out eventually with a fire extinguisher’

Shocking footage has emerged online of an alleged firebomb attack on a popular south Dublin pub.

Video posted on Facebook shows patrons scrambling to put out flames in a pub in Loughlinstown after a “petrol bomb” was thrown at the bar.

An eyewitness wrote on Facebook that he was “gigging away happy" in the venue where there was a “big hen night on”.

“Some guys runs in and trows (sic) a petrol bomb at the bar.

“Place was in flames, smoke and screams, barman got it out eventually with a fire extinguisher.

“Pub was full of people,” it adds, “didn’t know what happened, look up and flames wtf.”

Garda confirmed that they were “investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a licenced premises in Loughlinstown, Dublin”.

(The incident) occurred shortly after midnight, this morning, Saturday, June 18,” gardai said.

“Damage was done to the property and investigations ongoing."