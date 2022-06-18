Video shows alleged firebomb attack on Dublin pub as Gardai launch probe
Shocking footage has emerged online of an alleged firebomb attack on a popular south Dublin pub.
Video posted on Facebook shows patrons scrambling to put out flames in a pub in Loughlinstown after a “petrol bomb” was thrown at the bar.
An eyewitness wrote on Facebook that he was “gigging away happy" in the venue where there was a “big hen night on”.
“Some guys runs in and trows (sic) a petrol bomb at the bar.
“Place was in flames, smoke and screams, barman got it out eventually with a fire extinguisher.
“Pub was full of people,” it adds, “didn’t know what happened, look up and flames wtf.”
Read more
Garda confirmed that they were “investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a licenced premises in Loughlinstown, Dublin”.
(The incident) occurred shortly after midnight, this morning, Saturday, June 18,” gardai said.
“Damage was done to the property and investigations ongoing."
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home