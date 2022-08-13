Video captures moment man is brutally assaulted at Dun Laoghaire DART station

Gardai investigating assault at Dun Laoghaire dart Station last night

A video circulating online has captured the brutal assault of a man at Dun Laoghaire DART station.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Friday, August 12.

Footage shows two men exchanging heated words before one man punches the other to the ground.

Once the man falls, the attacker continues to punch the victim in the upper body, and soon begins to kick him.

Convicted murderer of Ana Kriegel ‘Boy A’ is moved to adult prison

PSNI arrest man (31) in connection with Michaela McAreavey video

Man remanded for alleged robbery of Ukrainian girl in Dublin

A shrill scream can be heard as a woman jumps in to try and help the man receiving the blows.

The attacker then grabs the woman and throws her to one side and proceeds to kick the victim repeatedly.

The victim was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment following the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí responded to reports of an assault at Dun Laoghaire train station shortly after midnight on Friday, 12th August 2022.”

“A man, aged in his 20s, was later taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Sunday World