Video captures horror moment man has ear ‘bitten off’ in Limerick street attack
Gardai arrested two people, a man and a woman, following the incident that took place in front of shocked passers-by
This is the horrific moment a man had his ear bitten during a street attack in Limerick.
The victim was left covered in blood following the broad daylight assault on Parnell Street yesterday.
Gardai arrested two people, a man and a woman, following the incident that took place in front of shocked passers-by just after 4pm.
The video that has been shared online shows the victim being repeatedly punched by both attackers as he lies in the middle of the road.
When the man stands up his ear is covered in blood.
He was later rushed to University Hospital Limerick where he was treated for his injuries.
“Gardaí are investigating the assault of a man in his 20s that occurred on Parnell Street, Limerick at approximately 4.15pm this afternoon, Tuesday 2nd May,” gardai said.
“He has been taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for his injuries.
“A male in his 40s and female in her 30s have been arrested and currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Limerick.”
