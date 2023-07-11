Video captures aftermath of ram raid on phone shop in Roscommon

A black car is seen parked on the footpath as the three rush from the shop carrying goods in their hands

The immediate aftermath of a ram raid incident in Roscommon that was captured on video has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows three men running to and from a shop on the main street which has apparently been broken into using a car.

The black car is seen parked on the footpath as the three rush from the shop carrying goods in their hands.

One man dressed in black is seen throwing items into the backseat of the car before the three make their getaway.

According to the footage posted on Twitter, the incident occurred at the Three Store on Main Street.

The front window was completely smashed by the raiders who then gained entry and made off with a number of valuable mobile phones.

Gardaí say they are investigating a burglary that occurred at a commercial premises on Main St, Roscommon at approximately 3.10am on Monday, July 10.

“A number of items were reported as taken,” gardai said. “No arrests have been made at this time.”

Anyone with information can contact Roscommon Garda Station 090 663 8300.

This is the latest ram raid incident on a phone shop in recent days after burglars used a Mercedes car to break into the Three store in Dublin city centre.

No suspects have been identified in the case yet which is being investigated by Store Street gardai

Thousands of euro worth of damage was caused after the incident unfolded at around 4am on the morning of July 4.

An English registered coupe vehicle reversed at speed into the Three Store causing damage to the shutters, glass and the shop’s electrical system.

Issues with the electrics prevented gardai from being able to enter the store later that morning..

Senior sources said that officers had not been able to put an exact value on the amount of stock that was stolen in the burglary.

However, it is thought that the criminals were not able to get into the shop’s store but instead got away with a number of display phones.

No suspects have been identified in the case yet which is being investigated by Store Street gardai but officers are trawling through good quality CCTV from the city centre.

A similar incident took place at a Hugo Boss shop on Dublin’s Grafton Street in January which has led to two men being charged before the courts.

The designer goods shop was extensively damaged at about 4.30 am on January 18, and several items were taken.

The defendants in that case are charged with causing €51,000 worth of criminal damage to the retailer's door and windows and a burglary charge involving the theft of property valued at €26,000.

A Garda spokesperson stated: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and criminal damage at a business premises on Henry Street, Dublin 1, Tuesday 4th July 2023.”

“The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.”