Victims of credit card fraud at hardware stores urged to come forward
Investigators say the thefts have hit businesses in at least 14 counties in the last four months
Victims of a credit card fraud that has been taking place at hardware stores and builders’ providers around the country have been urged to come forward by gardai.
Investigators say the thefts have hit businesses in at least 14 counties in the last four months.
The thefts involve people providing fraudulent credit card details in order to purchase building and agricultural material.
Once the transaction is authorised, they leave the premises with the goods.
However, it is only later that it is discovered that their card details are fraudulent.
Gardaí are urging hardware stores, builders’ providers and local co-operatives that have fallen victim to the fraud to get in contact with them.
“Gardaí are currently investigating a number of reports of people calling to retail premises and providing fraudulent credit card details in order to purchase building and agricultural material,” a spokesperson said this morning.
Read more
“Once the transaction is authorised, they leave the premises with the goods and it is later discovered that the card details provided are fraudulent.
These incidents have predominantly occurred at hardware stores, builders providers and local co-operatives.
An incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.
Gardaí in Tipperary are now appealing to any potential victims, at any location, who have not yet contacted An Garda Síochána to please contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station, so that a full investigation can be conducted.
