Victim of fatal attack in Wexford stabbed at least four times in ‘personal dispute’

A man, aged in his 40s, who was the victim of a fatal assault in his home last night was stabbed at least four times, the Sunday World can reveal.

The victim who was originally a Polish national was attacked in a downstairs area of the house in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

A knife which is suspected of being used in the incident has been recovered by gardai and is being forensically examined.

The only suspect in the case, a man in his early 20s who was well known to the victim, remains in custody at Enniscorthy Garda Station after his arrest last night.

A decision to release or charge him is not expected to be made until later tonight.

Two crime scenes remain sealed off in the housing estate this afternoon.

One of these is the house where the homicide happened and the other is a property to which the suspect called to after the fatal stab attack.

It is understood that emergency services were notified to the incident after the young man called to this house in a distressed state.

Gardai spoke to the suspect at this location before he was arrested.

One line in the investigation is that the man had been in a “personal dispute” with the victim in the case.