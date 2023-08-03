Vicious New York assault involving Kerry supporters leaves Irish man seriously injured

The fight, which lasted several minutes and was captured on video, shows several men wearing Kerry and New York GAA jerseys kicking and punching on the street.

Man in Kerry jersey involved in punch up in America

A Kerry man is believed to be in a coma following a vicious assault in Yonkers, New York, that happened after Sunday’s All-Ireland Final between Dublin and Kerry.

The incident is thought to have been sparked shortly after the game ended when a row at a nearby bar spilled onto the street, close to McLean Avenue in Yonkers.

Police in New York are investigating the incident.