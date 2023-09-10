Veronica Guerin’s brother ‘disappointed, but not surprised’ by John Gilligan plea-deal

“Am I surprised? No, I am not. Gilligan is an extremely manipulative, intelligent and devious individual”

Murdered journalist Veronica Guerin’s brother Jimmy has said he is ‘disappointed but not surprised’ at the decision by Spanish prosecutors to offer thug John Gilligan a plea-deal — as he called again on Virgin Media to axe the remaining episodes of the Gilligan documentary.

Gilligan walked free from Torrevieja’s Court of Criminal Justice on Monday after he pleaded guilty to drug smuggling and firearms charges in exchange for a 22-month-suspended sentence and a €14,000 fine.

Of the plea deal, Jimmy told the Sunday World: “Senior gardai here have expressed the view to me that the Spanish authorities see the Irish criminals as our problem.

“And I think there is something of that in this. Am I disappointed … yes of course, I am.

“Am I surprised? No, I am not. Gilligan is an extremely manipulative, intelligent and devious individual.

“And by the way, for a man who claims in the documentary to be penniless, he doesn’t seem to have a problem paying a €14,000 fine.

“He also claimed he did the interviews because he wanted to have it on record before he went to jail … but, as I understand it, he did the interviews, after he had completed the deal with the prosecutors in Spain.

Speaking about the two episodes of Confession of a Crime Boss yet to air on Virgin Media, Jimmy said: “My main disappointment over the last week is how Irish journalists, some of them anyway, have provided a platform for this man.”