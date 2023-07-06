Vacant house set alight in suspected arson attack in Drogheda, Co Louth

Nobody was injured after a window of the vacant property in Drogheda that is undergoing refurbishment was broken and a substance poured in and set alight.

Gardaí have said they are investigating what has been reported as a suspected arson attack on a house in Co Louth.

Nobody was injured after a window of the vacant property in Drogheda that is undergoing refurbishment was broken and a substance poured in and set alight.

By the time fire crews arrived on the scene in Moneymore at around 11pm on Wednesday night, the fire had burnt itself out.

Gardaí said they and emergency services attended the scene of a fire at 11.30pm.

“No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made,” gardaí said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, a separate house fire in Drogheda is not being treated as suspicious, LMFM reports.

Fire fighters from Drogheda also attended a house fire in Collon around 1am after a blaze broke out in the roof of the building.

The occupant was uninjured and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

A fire crew from Ardee also attended the incident.