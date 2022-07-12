Uzi machine gun, magazines and silencer seized in Ballyfermot arms raid

‘This is another example of the excellent work being carried out by members of An Garda Síochána in the Ballyfermot area’

An Uzi machine gun, two magazines and a silencer were seized in Ballyfermot yesterday morning in what gardai described as an intelligence-led operation.

The firearm and ammunition were discovered during a search that was carried out by the Detective Unit attached to Ballyfermot Garda Station.

Gardi said he seized items will now be sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for further examination.

They added that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Superintendent Anthony Twomey of Clondalkin Garda Station said: "This is another example of the excellent work being carried out by members of An Garda Síochána in the Ballyfermot area who are committed to keeping the people of Ireland safe.”