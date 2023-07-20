US tourist (50s) fights for life in hospital after gang attack in Dublin city centre

The man was rushed to Beaumont Hospital where his condition has been described as critical

A US tourist is fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked by a gang on Talbot Street in Dublin 1 on Wednesday night.

Sources have said the man was “completely innocent” and was set upon by a number of assailants in a shocking attack.

It is understood he suffered serious head and facial injuries during the sustained assault.

The man, aged in his late 50s, was rushed to Beaumont Hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries. His condition has been described as critical.

The scene at the junction of Talbot Street and Store Street was cordoned off earlier this morning with a garda presence.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for witnesses in relation to what they are describing as a “serious assault”.

“The incident is believed to have occurred at around 10.40pm, when it’s reported a number of persons attacked a man,” a garda spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Dublin said it cannot comment on individual cases as US citizens are protected by the Privacy Act of 1974, meaning information cannot be passed on without the person's written consent.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.