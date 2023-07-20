US tourist (50s) fighting for life after ‘unprovoked’ gang attack on Dublin's Talbot Street

Sources have said the man was “completely innocent” and was set upon by a number of assailants in a shocking attack

The man is being treated for his injuries in Beaumont Hospital

Crime scene tape on Store St, just off Talbot St, after the assault.

A US tourist is fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked in an “unprovoked” assault in Dublin city centre last night.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident which occurred on Talbot Street, Dublin 1.

Sources have said the man was “completely innocent” and was set upon by a number of assailants in a shocking attack.

It is understood he suffered serious head and facial injuries during the sustained assault.

A garda spokesperson said the incident is believed to have occurred at around 10.40pm.

“When it was reported a number of persons attacked a man,” they said.

The man, aged in his late 50s, was later taken to hospital.

He is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Independent Councillor Nial Ring said the attack “has appalled everyone in the area”.

“The fact that it took place within yards of the busiest Garda station in the country, makes it even more disturbing. Again, and again local public representatives have pointed to the lack of Garda resources in the area,” Mr Ring said, adding that more gardai are needed to prevent such incidents.

"We should not have to wait for incidents like this to have the issue highlighted again. The Minister for Justice has to stop paying lip service to the North Inner City with the creation of diversions such as the Community Safety Partnership which has its place but I would call on the Minister to visit the area and actually listen to what the people of the area, the local representatives of the area and the Gardaí in the area demand – more Gardaí on the streets and on the beat, preventing incidents like this.”

“Of course, we hope that the victim of this mindless crime makes a full recovery, and he is in our prayers,” he added.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has promised a “tough and firm response” to the violent attack of US tourist within metres of a Garda Station in Dublin City Centre.

Ms McEntee said the “brutal attack” beside Store Street Garda Station “must be condemned in the strongest terms” and said there can be “no excuse for such violence and intimidation”.

“A tough and firm response will send out the message that we will not tolerate this thuggery on our streets. I urge any witnesses to last night’s assault to contact An Garda Síochána at Store Street or on the Garda confidential line,” she added.

Ms McEntee, who has been Justice Minister for three years, said people must have confidence they can safely walk the streets of our capital.

She said she is in regular contact with Commissioner Drew Harris on the issue of Garda visibility. She said the best way of making the streets safer is having more Gardaí on patrol.

“We recently opened the new station in O’Connell Street, and there have been around 420 proactive foot and bike patrols mounted from the station since it opened.

“We are piloting our local community safety partnerships in the area and the North Inner City Community Safety Partnership will soon publish its Community Safety Plan. We have also recently introduced community safety wardens in the area,” she added.

Ms McEntee was last weekend criticised by Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea for her lack of focus on addressing street crime and anti-social behaviour in cities.

“The public want her to focus more on delivering safe streets than on playing to the woke gallery. Every minute spent pushing a flawed hate bill or allowing gardaí who pursue criminals to be investigated, is a minute wasted,” Mr O’Dea said.

Fine Gael Councillor Ray McAdam said the news of this assault is "utterly appalling".

Mr McAdam said his "thoughts and prayers" are with the man and his family at this time.

"I hope he pulls through and makes a full recovery," he said.

"It is absolutely sickening and reiterates the importance of visible gardaí on the street."

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Dublin said it cannot comment on individual cases as US citizens are protected by the Privacy Act of 1974, meaning information cannot be passed on without the person's written consent.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...