US fear ‘reckless’ Kinahan cartel cash funding terrorism

‘The US were anxious to assist us with the Kinahans, but there was a selfish reason’

U.S. authorities issued wanted posters for members of the Kinahan family.

Former Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations at An Garda Síochána John O'Driscoll at the European Anti-Financial Crime Summit in Dublin

Daniel Kinahan: The cartel boss is believed to have moved to Iran - a place where 'organised crime groups are going to launder money'

Kinahan's Dubai base had made it difficult for gardai to tackle his organisation

Retired Garda Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll has said concern over organised crime becoming a new threat that could fund terrorism was perhaps the main reason the US stepped up efforts against the Kinahan crime gang.

Mr O’Driscoll, who retired last year after 41 years in the force, became integral in Garda efforts against the organised crime group (OCG).

“What’s very important is the nexus between organised crime and terrorists,” Mr O’Driscoll told the European Anti-Financial Crime Summit, hosted by AML Intelligence, in the RDS, Dublin, last Thursday.

“The US were anxious to assist us with the Kinahans, but there was a selfish reason. They are reckless how they launder money.”

He added that there was “the potential to finance terrorism”.

Former Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations at An Garda Síochána John O'Driscoll at the European Anti-Financial Crime Summit in Dublin

“This is the way organised crime groups are going, identifying people in places like Iran, where they can launder money. They don’t care what happens to those laundering money for them,” he said.

Mr O’Driscoll said as the Kinahans had operated globally at the height of their power, cooperation between the US, the British National Crime Agency (NCA) and An Garda Síochana was integral to building an operation capable of bringing the gang down.

In April last year, the US offered an almost €5m reward for information leading to the arrest of the Kinahans.

Mr O’Driscoll said the announcement was key to targeting the Kinahans due to the international nature of the Dublin gang.

Speaking to financial experts at the summit, Mr O’Driscoll said while many of those in the field would regard the arrest of OCG members as a success, this was not always the case. Sometimes drug seizures had merely resulted in “bad debt” being written off, he added.

U.S. authorities issued wanted posters for members of the Kinahan family.

“This was key to the Kinahan issue,” he said. “But there was a target to dismantle [this] criminal organisation.”

The gardaí’s modus operandi was to ensure that new leaders did not emerge after members had been arrested.

“Every day there was going to be a focus [on dismantling the Kinahans],” he said.

The cooperation from the US customs and border service meant the gardaí were for the first time able to impede the movement of the gang and their counterparts.

“We restricted movement and restricted their power,” he said. “Over 400 people were restricted.”

He explained this was done to impact the gang’s “laundering of assets” including “through the boxing industry”.

“We targeted those assets and restricted the movement from those who were going to perform. Some major figures in the boxing world couldn’t perform,” said Mr O’Driscoll.

Daniel Kinahan: The cartel boss is believed to have moved to Iran - a place where 'organised crime groups are going to launder money'

But as the Kinahans had been based in Dubai, this had made it difficult for gardaí to reach them the way the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) would have normally accessed targets.

“The tentacles didn’t reach as far as the criminal organisation,” said Mr O’Driscoll. “But we brought on board the US authorities, and the US customs and border agency.”

He said he had questioned himself on why the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) couldn’t get involved, too. The OFAC in the US Treasury had never been involved in Irish crime, however – but he set about changing this.

Mr O’Driscoll said he believed it was now essential to working against the Kinahans to ensure a real and lasting impact can be felt.

“That was a door I knocked on in Washington,” he said. “Fortunately they came on board. And we became almost as powerful as the criminal organisation.”

The former garda admitted “one of the problems” for An Garda Síochána is that it does not have the money “to match the criminals”.

However, he said he believes the US government’s involvement in working against the crime gang has changed the landscape.