US court approves fresh summons to be served against under-pressure mob boss Daniel Kinahan

MOB-BOSS Daniel Kinahan’s legal troubles are continuing to escalate – as a court in California this week approved an application for a fresh legal summons against the embattled narcotics-trafficker.

Kinahan – who is now believed to be hiding out in Qatar – dodged a round-up of so-called ‘super-cartel criminals in Dubai earlier this week.

But he continues to be doggedly pursued by US marine turned lawyer Eric Montalvo- who is suing him for €15 million over MTK alleged illegal poaching of Mexican fighter JoJo Diaz.

On Monday, Montalvo obtained approval from the District Court in the Central District of California to serve a fresh summons, containing updated allegations against the crime boss, on Kinahan at one of the many business addresses linked to him in the Emirate.

Court papers seen by the Sunday World show the papers will be served on Kinahan at the Industrious Facilities Management company at Office 602 in the Crystal Business Centre in Port Saeed, Dubai.

The papers can be served on Kinahan at that address – even if he is not present in person to receive them.

Earlier this month, in an exclusive interview with the Sunday World, Mr Montalvo said he is aware the cartel-boss “may have now fled Dubai to neighbouring World Cup hosts Qatar and is investigating this.”

Kinahan is known to be passionate about football - previously splashing out a staggering US$140,000 for a ball signed by Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk used in the 2019 Champions League final.

The Criminal Assets Bureau also recently told the High Court it had been unable to make contact with the 45-year-old Dubliner at any of the addresses linked to him in the Emirate.

Mr. Montalvo said of Kinahan, who has now cut off all contact in the civil racketeering case in California, “We’re aware now that he may in a different jurisdiction and we’re investigating those leads,” he said.

“We’re aware that he may have fled to neighbouring Qatar and are investigating this.”

Court documents previously obtained by the Sunday World show that Kinahan and MTK were not represented at a video hearing to discuss progress in the case held in the Central District of California on October 21st.

Kinahan and MTK, the boxing company he founded, are being sued by rival boxing manager Moses Heredia – who alleges they used the proceeds of narco-trafficking to fund the illegal poaching of Mexica fighter JoJo Diaz.

Mr. Montalvo said he believes Kinahan, who previously offered to testify from Dubai in the case – is ‘ghosting’ the proceedings because he has ‘bigger fish to fry’ as he continues to evade capture by the US government on criminal charges alleged by the Department of Treasury.

After a €5 million bounty was placed on Kinahan’s head in April, , the mob-boss sacked his legal team in the case and has cut all contact with the court and Heredia’s legal team.

“The case isn’t going away … it is still proceeding forward and there will be updates in 30 to 60 days,” Mr. Montalvo told this newspaper.

Kinahan’s dream of becoming the dominant force in world boxing was shattered in April by the imposition of sanctions by the US government identifying him as the head of an international drug cartel.

The US offered a combined reward of US$15 million for information leading to the arrest of Daniel, his father Christy and brother Christopher Kinahan Jnr.

The sanctions imposed against the trio and their senior associates meant they effectively became trapped in the Middle East.

They cannot fly abroad and can only move now, by less heavily regulated means, over land and sea – tying them to countries in a confined geographical area.

Five months after the sanctions were imposed, US law enforcement scored their first major hit on the cartel with the arrest of the Kinahan’s main money man Johnny Morrissey in Spain.

Spanish police claim Morrissey helped his crime bosses launder a staggering €350,000 a day.

They estimated that Morrissey, an Irish passport holder, who was identified in the US sanctions as a Kinahan cartel enforcer may have laundered more than €200 million, using the Halawa system, in the 18 months prior to his arrest.