Unstamped tobacco worth €500k and €187k in cash seized in major Dublin and Meath operation
Bureau officers carried out searches at 13 separate sites in Co Dublin and Co Meath on Monday morning.
Luxury watches and unstamped tobacco worth €500,000 were among the items seized as part of an operation conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) yesterday.
Bureau officers carried out searches at 13 separate sites in Co Dublin and Co Meath on Monday morning, 13 March, as part of an ongoing proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including properties, obtained in whole or in part from the proceeds of criminal activity.
The Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU), Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), and Garda personnel from the Dublin Region assisted in the search operation.
Following the raids, personnel seized a Rolex watch and a Hublot watch (which typically range between €5,700 to €87,000), €187,000 in cash, electronic devices, and documentation.
They also seized a “large quantity” of tobacco with no tax stamps, which had an estimated value of €500,000.
Investigations are ongoing.
