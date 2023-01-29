Uninsured driver mounted footpath and rammed PSNI car injuring officers in Tyrone

The vehicle failed to stop and continued to mount a footpath before ramming the police vehicle and fleeing across the border.

Two police officers were injured on Saturday night after their police car was rammed by an uninsured vehicle in Co Tyrone.

The incident, involving a blue Ford Focus, happened on Strabane’s Lifford Road at approximately 10.10pm.

Sergeant McDermott said: “Officers attempted to stop a suspected uninsured vehicle while conducting patrols in the town centre. The vehicle failed to stop and continued to mount a footpath before ramming the police vehicle and fleeing across the border.

“As a result, two officers were injured and were unable to continue their duties and the patrol vehicle sustained damage which will render it unusable for the foreseeable.

“This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the blue Ford Focus in the area, or who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police urgently via 101”.