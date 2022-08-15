Uncle of murdered Joe Deacy blasts ‘Mafia-like’ silence as case remains unsolved

“Of course we have had names whispered in our ears as regards who did it and who knows about it but while well-intentioned and most probably accurate, they are just rumours and have no foundation, the justice system I believe in operates on evidence, not rumours”

An uncle of Joe Deacy, who was murdered near Swinford in Mayo five years ago last Friday, claims that the Omerta silence since his death is "Mafia-like".

Paul Deacy, was speaking at the end of a weekend of events held to mark the fifth anniversary of Joe’s death told the Sunday World: “It really is a Mafia-like silence and it is so frustrating for Joe’s dad Adrian and the rest of us.

“Somebody asked me how I would react if I knew my brother or friend had killed someone and I answered honestly, I might not grass them up but I would push them very hard to hand themselves in and assure them of whatever help they needed to deal with what was coming at them.

“But that hasn't happened here the Gardai, who have been brilliant by the way and who are still digging for the truth, have been stonewalled at every turn.

“Of course we have had names whispered in our ears as regards who did it and who knows about it but while well intentioned and most probably accurate they are just rumours and have no foundation, the justice system I believe in operates on evidence, not rumours.

“I am sure there are people who wish we'd just give up on this, just turn around and walk away, but we can't and we won't until we get justice.”

5th anniversary

The Justice for Joe campaign group has organised a series of events across Mayo this weekend starting last Friday when 40 of his family and friends climbed Croagh Patrick.

Yesterday saw the group stage a walk from the N5 to the house where Joe's body was found.

Paul revealed: “The people who lived in the house when his body was discovered still live there, they appear to have allowed hedges to grow around it and placed cameras there for security purposes.

“They have nothing to fear from us though, we just staged a silent vigil outside and moved on to the annual GAA challenge game between Joes UK club St Colmcilles and a group of his West Ham supporting friends in the GAA dome in Castlebar.

“It's five years since we lost him, that is a relatively short space of time in some ways but it is along time to hold a burden of guilt.

“Someone somewhere will speak out soon, I'm still optimistic about that.”

Gardai did identify a suspect in the case but in September 2020 the DPP directed they should not be prosecuted due to lack of evidence.

It is believed Gardai went to yesterday’s football match to see if anyone attending could provide them with fresh information.