Unarmed female gardai tackle armed robbers who raided two takeaways in Newbridge

Two unarmed female gardai have been commended for their bravery after they tackled an “armed and dangerous” pair of criminals who had attempted to rob two takeaways less than three minutes apart.

Independent.ie has learned that the two officers were involved in a separate undercover operation when they became aware of an armed robbery at a pizza delivery premises in Newbridge at 8.30pm yesterday.

Sources say that as they were attempting to deal with this, the two gardai became aware of another armed robbery happening nearby at a Chinese takeaway at Charlotte Street in the Co Kildare town.

The female officers who are aged in their late 20’s immediately responded to the second incident and confronted two well known local criminals who were threatening staff members at the Chinese and had kicked in a window in the takeaway as the armed robbery was in progress.

One of the men was armed with a 12 inch carving knife and threatened the gardai who then attempted to restrain the suspects.

“There was a big struggle – the suspects were overpowered after a violent struggle in which pepper spray was deployed,” a senior source said.

“One of the gardai has suffered a head injury during the course of the assault but thankfully she is not in a serious condition.

“The two female gardai were able to hold onto these suspects and they were arrested. They are now likely to face multiple charges.

“Senior gardai have commended the bravery of the two gardai and it is very lucky really that they were not seriously injured in this incident. The suspects were armed with an extremely large knife and were acting in a very volatile and dangerous manner,” the source explained.

The same large carving knife was used in the earlier attempted armed robbery at the pizza takeaway, a crime in which the duo failed to escape with any cash after a staff member at that premises managed to defend himself after being subjected to threats.

“These arrests are considered very significant on a local level and the arrested men would be considered prolific offenders in Co Kildare,” the source added.

Gardai announced details of the arrests this morning in a statement.

“Gardaí have arrested two men following the armed robberies of two fast food outlets in Newbridge yesterday, Monday 27th March 2023,” a spokesman said.

“At approximately 8:30pm, Gardaí received report of an incident where two men entered an fast food outlet on Eyre Street, Newbridge and threatened staff members with a knife while demanding cash.

“A short time later, Gardaí were alerted to a robbery taking place at a fast food outlet on Charlotte Street, Newbridge. Upon arrival, Gardaí arrested two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s.

“Both men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare,” he added.